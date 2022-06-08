In the last weekend of June, Teton Valley resident Ed Couillard, 67, will set out on his bike at Devils Tower National Monument and ride the 2,400 miles to his daughter’s home in New Hampshire, and he’s undertaking the adventure because he wants to raise money and awareness for the local animal shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley.
Couillard has ridden many centuries, usually group rides for charitable causes, but hasn’t done any long distance bike touring. Why embark on such an ambitious adventure that’s so unlike anything he’s done before?
“Well, I retired, and I needed something to do this summer,” he explained. After driving cross country too many times to count, he’s looking for a chance to take it all in at a slower pace.
Couillard is a meticulous planner. His carefully sorted resupply boxes are packed and ready to be mailed by his wife Sharon. He has waterproofed his camping gear and apparel. He has carefully studied the routes he’s connecting, routes that were created and kept up-to-date by national nonprofit Adventure Cycling Association.
After starting in eastern Wyoming, he’ll climb through the picturesque but strenuous Black Hills of South Dakota, then hit the George S. Mickelson Trail, a gently-graded, crushed limestone rail-to-trail that passes through coniferous forests and grassy meadows. Then he’ll take secondary roads through southern South Dakota and northern Iowa, almost all the way to the Mississippi, before catching another established bike trail. He’ll pass through the prairie towns and cities of Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio then hit the scenic lakeshore of Erie, eventually connecting Buffalo to Albany via the Erie Canalway Trail. From there the route heads northeast into his old stomping grounds of New England. Couillard expects the brutally steep roads through the Green Mountains of Vermont to offer up some of the hardest days in the saddle.
“When I started telling my friends and coworkers, they were like, ‘are you kidding?’ But now I have all kinds of people behind me on this,” he said.
Preparing for six weeks of 60-70 mile days hasn’t been the easiest in a wet, cold spring—Couillard has been doing a lot more stationary miles in his basement than he cares to admit. In the coming weeks he’s doing a few overnight trial runs to test out his equipment.
With a flight home booked for August, he has a firm deadline to meet, but built in some leeway for bad weather and visits with friends along the way.
“It’ll be strange, missing almost two months of summer in the Tetons,” he mused.
Every dollar donated will go straight to PAWS, Couillard said. He has adopted several dogs from animal shelters through the years and deeply values the service that a shelter provides to the community. PAWS is helping make him signs for his small tow-behind gear trailer that advertise his mission and include a QR code for easy donating. He would love to hit a dollar per mile; so far supports have donated around $700 to the cause.
“They need funding,” he said about the nonprofit PAWS of Teton Valley, which took over ownership of the animal shelter in Driggs at the beginning of 2022. “They want to renovate or expand the shelter and continue to help the community. They’re doing such great work.”
Couillard will be posting dispatches from the road on his Facebook page.
“You try to avoid the unforeseen, but obviously you can’t always do that. You hit rain, you just keep going. You hit sunshine, you just drink more water,” he said pragmatically. “I’m feeling pretty confident about getting there.”