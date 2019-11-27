On Monday November 11th, the Alta 4-H Club met for the first time of the year. Club officers were elected, they are:
President – Joshua Morris
Vice President – Gideon Wilson
Secretary – Sydney Mitchell
Treasure – Skylar Hare
Reporter – Aven Kelley
Snack Leader – Kristen Petty
Historian – Harvey Hibbert
Pledge Leader – Oliver Hibbert
At our next meeting, on Monday December 2nd we will be caroling with seniors and delivering holiday cookies.
Until then, enjoy your fall and have a happy Thanksgiving!
Aven Kelley is a seventh grader at Teton Middle School. Along with 4H, she participates in many summer and winter sports in the valley.
