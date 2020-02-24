4-h logo.jpg

At this month’s 4-H meeting we learned about etiquette, respect, caring, fairness, and responsibility. We went to different stations and did activities to teach us about the five different pillars. At our next meeting on Monday March 9th we will be having a talk night where each member will give a speech about a topic he or she selected and then will present to judges and then we get scores at the next meeting.

