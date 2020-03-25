For this month’s Alta 4-H meeting every member presented a topic for “Talk Night.” Each member presented in front of two judges and an audience of friends and family. Scoring is based on: fluency, knowledge of the topic, and staying within the time limit. We will receive our scores at the next meeting.
There were some really great speeches. Some of the highlights were: “Tetons” by Skylar Hare, “Backcountry Safety” by Sawyer Mitchell, “Power up with Homemade Protein Bars” by Deegan Moncur, “Animal Conformation” by Eliza Wilson and “Cookie Time” by Sydney Mitchell.
Our next meeting will be on Monday April 13th. Hope everyone has a great spring break!
