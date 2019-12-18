At this month’s 4-H meeting, we presented Don Betts with the “Friend of 4-H” award. We then went caroling at the senior center and delivered holiday cookies to the seniors.
We then met and ate chili and cinnamon rolls while talking about next month’s meeting.
Our next meeting will be “Game Night”.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.