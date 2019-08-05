Alex Jolley has returned home after serving an honorable two year mission in the Lubbock, Texas Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All friends and family are invited to attend his homecoming in the Victor, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on August 11, 2019. A potluck luncheon will follow!
