Alex Jolley

Alex Jolley

Alex Jolley has returned home after serving an honorable two year mission in the Lubbock, Texas Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All friends and family are invited to attend his homecoming in the Victor, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on August 11, 2019. A potluck luncheon will follow!

More from this section

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.