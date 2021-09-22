While the Family Safety Network offers professional support for survivors of domestic violence, the staff advocates know that they’re only part of the social safety system a person needs to get through the repercussions of abuse. That’s why the nonprofit is hosting Advocacy 101, a training series that teaches community members how to identify violence and support survivors.
“Experiencing trauma from violence can have profound mental and physical health consequences, but these consequences can be lessened through strong networks of social support to create resiliency,” said Alyson Harlan, a staff advocate at FSN. She noted that while many people experience Teton Valley as a safe place to work, play, and raise a family, in 2020 FSN served approximately 250 individuals who have faced domestic violence, harassment, sexual assault, or stalking.
Harlan explained that the primary motivation of the four-session Advocacy 101 course, which will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting on Sept. 28, is to add new volunteer hotline advocates to the FSN team.
Following the initial training, in which students will learn about advocacy and about the root causes of domestic violence and abuse, those who are interested in becoming hotline volunteers can take two more classes focused on answering crisis calls. The hotline is manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week by trained volunteers as well as staff.
“Our small staff alone cannot sustain 24/7 support without an amazing team of volunteer hotline advocates,” Harlan said. “Teton Valley residents are incredibly generous with their time and service. And as all organizations who rely on volunteer support know, volunteer service ebbs and flows.”
Even if volunteers don’t make it past Advocacy 101 to hotline training, they’re still an important part of the solution, Harlan said.
“As professional advocates at FSN, we only serve clients once they reach out for help,” she said. “That is why we need other passionate community members informed on these issues so they can help identify those in their life that may need help. You will walk away with information that will equip you to be a more informed family member, friend, coworker, neighbor, and community member.”
Harlan said the most important qualities in an advocate are the ability to express compassion and empathy, along with a strong sense of ethics and good problem-solving.
“Through outreach and education, we use the term ‘advocate’ for all individuals, regardless of employment or volunteer status, because we believe everyone, with the right understanding and information, can support victims and survivors of violence and abuse,” Harlan said.
Contact Harlan at aharlan@familysafetynetwork.info or (208) 354-8057 to learn more and to participate in the trainings.