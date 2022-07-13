Coed softball league has been valley fixture for decades
Every year, on or around the first day of summer, someone throws the opening pitch in the adult coed softball league, a mainstay of the valley sports scene for over half a century.
As early as the 1950s, the Teton Valley News was publishing weekly softball game scores; at that point it was the valley’s several wards that were competing for the title. Nowadays, the league organizers, Lusio and Paige Chavez, get the word out on social media, but aside from that, not too much has changed.
Games are generally held Monday through Wednesday nights at the Driggs City Park and Lion’s Park. Teams, often sponsored by local businesses and proudly bearing their names, are composed of at least ten members, half (or more) of whom must be women. The league ends the season with a tournament in late July or early August, during a week that is invariably rainy.
Lusio grew up snowboarding, skateboarding, and biking, before an injury sidelined him. Around seven or so years ago he was sitting in the stands watching his kid play Little League and realized he wanted to find a new outlet.
“I was always a sh**head kid, but I’ve always been involved in the community,” Lusio said, adding that at the age of 12 he participated in the effort to construct the Driggs skate park. “I’m just a social butterfly.”
In 2018, Paige said, former organizer Roy Hansen was “looking for someone to pawn the responsibility off on.” Lusio, with the help of his wife and fellow Teton High alumni Race Moore, took over the (unpaid, time-consuming) role.
“We’re fortunate that the older generation that was running the league is still willing to help out now that they’ve turned it over to us,” Lusio said.
Race, whose mom Beth recently celebrated an impressive 50 years of participation in valley softball, grew up playing on his family’s team. He isn’t living in Teton Valley this summer but couldn’t stay away from the league for too long. There’s a big Teton High contingent, both recent graduates who played softball or baseball in school, and older alum who stuck around and got involved. Lusio said he has made friends with former classmates that he never spent time with in school. “It’s fun that it brings a lot of people together that wouldn’t otherwise hang out,” he said.
This year, when Paige and Lusio put out the call on social media in June, they had ten teams sign up, more than the league has seen in almost a decade. Before the five-week season, they had to put together a game schedule that accommodated the many requests of teams and individuals, an agonizing process that involved multiple 2 a.m. work sessions and culminated in a schedule that they hope did the trick.
“I think it turned my hair gray,” said Paige about making the calendar, a task that Linda Hansen (herself a 30-year member of the league) has managed in the past.
Lusio said the City of Driggs is putting forth more of an effort than in past years to keep the fields in good shape, although plenty of volunteer hours and private dollars go toward that as well.
“I purchased brand new bases, so the city didn’t charge the league park reservation fees this year,” he said. “It’s awesome that the new mayor and public works want to work with us. They’ve redone the bathrooms and there’s even a trash can out right now.”
(Trash receptacles at the parks have long been the source of controversy— park users often ask the city for cans, but some people take it as an opportunity to dump household or camper trash, which has led to no cans in parks.)
Any player who is interested in subbing in a game can join the Teton Valley Adult Softball League Facebook page. “We have enough players to get by but a lot of the girls pretty much bounce between every game,” Lusio said. “People are laid back here, anyone can come play. There aren’t a lot of big egos.”
Players from the Driggs league sometimes team up to travel to tournaments in Rexburg and Jackson, and often do decently well.
“Our league is small and quirky, but I’d say it’s one of the best around,” Lusio said with pride.