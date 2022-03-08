...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Ashton, Ashton Hill, Island Park, Dubois, Monida Pass,
Targhee Pass, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
This year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Teton scholarship winner is Brooke Tibbitts (far left). She competed with fellow juniors Lily Wilcox, Kayla Adame, and Lindsey Simmons.
This year four Teton High juniors participated in Distinguished Young Women, a national scholarship program where, through workshops, rehearsals, service projects, and performances, young women improve themselves and vie for the title.
Saturday’s theme was “Sock Hop” which meant the poodle skirts were out in full force.
Brooke Tibbitts was named the Class of 2023 winner. She will go on to the state competition in October in Idaho Falls, where over $25,000 in tuition cash will be given away to participants.