This year four Teton High juniors participated in Distinguished Young Women, a national scholarship program where, through workshops, rehearsals, service projects, and performances, young women improve themselves and vie for the title.

Saturday’s theme was “Sock Hop” which meant the poodle skirts were out in full force.

Brooke Tibbitts was named the Class of 2023 winner. She will go on to the state competition in October in Idaho Falls, where over $25,000 in tuition cash will be given away to participants.