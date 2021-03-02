Ron James and Retta Feller, the owners of Captain Ron’s Smokehouse and R&R Catering, are usually the first to post online about a new charitable effort or donation jar to support the valley’s less fortunate, so when a grease fire destroyed their smoker and drink cooler on Saturday afternoon, the community was quick to respond with aid.
“It’s good karma,” Ron said on Monday. “That’s what we do here, we take care of each other.”
Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, a customer at the BBQ shack started honking her horn and alerted Ron that smoke was coming from the rear of the small Driggs business. A grease fire had ignited in one of the smokers.
“I was most worried about the propane canisters next to the fire so I ran in and started chucking them out,” Ron said. He sustained burns from the spitting grease, then used fire extinguishers and snow to suppress the flames. Teton County Fire & Rescue responded in minutes and cleaned up the rest of the fire.
“They were so fast and so on top of it,” Ron said about the first responders. “They did a fantastic job.”
“We always put money in the boot,” Retta added, referring to the firefighters’ annual fundraiser.
The woman who first alerted them to the fire had salve in her car and immediately began treating Ron’s burns, before EMTs arrived and took over.
“They wanted me to go to the burn center, but I didn’t because I had a catering gig that night,” Ron said.
At least one smoker and a drink cooler are a total loss, but members of the community have already begun offering up equipment, buying gift cards, and making donations on a GoFundMe. Ron and Retta were able to open for business as usual on Tuesday, and they’ll have the structural damage mended later this week.
“All in all it turned out really well, it could have been such a disaster,” Ron said. “I’m just going to heal up and keep on trucking.”