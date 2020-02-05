What’s at stake in the 2020 census for Idaho residents? Approximately $1,470 per person per year in federal funding distribution. Those dollars go to education, health care, transportation, social services, and emergency response services.
That’s why Teton County clerk Kim Keeley has taken the reins locally to put together a Complete Count Committee.
“The county commissioners asked me to take charge and I was happy to say yes because getting an accurate count is so important for our community,” Keeley said.
The census also determines where congressional and state legislative districts should be drawn and how many representatives Idaho sends to Congress. The state currently has two representatives but with its growing population could see a third added after the apportionment count. In 2010 it’s estimated that Teton County was the most undercounted area in Idaho; over 20 percent of residents skated by under the radar, leading to underfunding of federal programs here. Keeley said that the county-wide address changes that happened around that time exacerbated the problem, but there’s also a large number of residents who only receive mail at PO boxes and the government doesn’t send census surveys to PO boxes.
So far the Complete Count Committee has held two meetings, drawing representatives from the school district, board of county commissioners, cities, and nonprofits including the Hispanic Resource Center, Community Resource Center, and Teton Regional Economic Coalition.
“I’m pretty psyched on the involvement so far,” Keeley said. “People are super engaged and they’re not just showing up—they’re willing to do things.”
She added that she hopes to communicate with all the churches in the valley.
“With their cooperation, we should be able to touch every person in the county multiple times with the message. These are highly trusted organizations in the community, which is key.”
Misinformation and distrust sometimes circulates about the census, and the fear of being counted increased when the current administration attempted to add a citizenship question to the census. That action was overruled and the census does not have any questions regarding a person’s citizenship or social security number.
“That’s a big hurdle,” Keeley said. “Historically people don’t really trust the process, including myself, but the information is secure and it’s how we receive money. It’s really important to get everyone counted.”
According to the census website, the Census Bureau cannot legally share questionnaire responses with public or federal agencies until 72 years have passed since the data was collected. This includes any information to immigration officials and law enforcement.
In an effort to reach the valley’s Hispanic population, the school district is working census education and outreach into its upcoming Noche Familiar events at Teton Middle School, while some members of the committee are polishing a clear, concise message to disseminate through the community. The county received a $3,000 grant through the Idaho Community Foundation to promote the census, and Keeley said she is feeling a competitive drive to get every single person in the valley counted.
How does it work?
The census is ten questions long and should take between 10 and 20 minutes to complete. It can be answered over the phone, online, or by mail. Residents will be asked about basics like their name, address, age, and gender. A survey must be answered by or for each household member including infants. The paper census forms are available in English and Spanish. Households can respond by phone and online in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, French, Haitian, Creole, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Tagalog and Vietnamese. The Census Bureau has guides for answering the online questionnaire that are in 59 different languages, including American Sign Language.
While April 1 is official Census Day, invitations to respond will arrive in mailboxes (but not PO boxes) by mid-March. Several reminder letters will follow before census workers start visiting households that haven’t responded.
The Census Bureau will hire hundreds of thousands of temporary workers nationwide to help with the count. The Idaho Falls census office hopes to hire up to 50 workers for the Teton Valley area, according to Andy Leiva, a census representative who met with the Teton County Complete Count Committee.
The workers’ role will largely begin after April 1, to knock on doors of households that have not responded to the census yet.
To apply for a 2020 census job, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Social Security number and working email.
The hourly wage for census jobs depends on the position and location. Teton County jobs begin at $16 per hour. For more information, people interested in applying for jobs can visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs.
As someone who has knocked on many doors for election campaigns, Keeley encourages people who want extra income to apply for a job.
“People tend to be intimidated by going door to door, but it’s actually kind of fun,” she said.
