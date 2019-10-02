As part of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s mission to support valley nonprofits, the staff has dreamed up a new way of meeting the needs of nonprofit leadership: quick shots of valuable information in the form of Pocket Talks.
“Time is a huge factor for executive directors in this valley, even if they’re full time. Many have second jobs or are volunteers,” said Tim Adams, who knows better than most about the challenges of nonprofit leadership; before taking the role of executive director at CFTV, he spent 11 years as the executive director of Teton Valley Trails and Pathways and had several decades of nonprofit experience prior to his time in the valley.
“They don’t always have time for four hour workshops, so we decided to give them, and program personnel, and board members, an opportunity for concise lessons with a narrow focus,” Adams continued.
CFTV will provide the meeting space for free so nonprofit members can give talks on their chosen areas, whether it’s collaboration opportunities, programming, or even financial management strategies.
“Participants can walk away with specific information and immediately implement it,” Adams said.
Two Pocket Talks are already queued up. On Wednesday, Oct. 16 from noon to 1 p.m., Sara McKeown White and Renee Leidorf of the Teton Valley Youth Alliance will give a presentation on youth programming, and on Nov. 12 Teton Valley Community Recycling will offer tips and resources on how to host greener events.
People who are not from the nonprofit sector are also welcome to attend. RSVP for the Pocket Talks by emailing CFTV program director Brian Thysell at bthysell@cftetonvalley.org. If you’re interested in giving your own Pocket Talk, run your idea by Adams first at tadams@cftetonvalley.org.
