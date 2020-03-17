Funds will give local nonprofits ability to serve and support Teton Valley in the midst of COVID-19
The Community Foundation of Teton Valley has activated a Community Emergency Response Fund to support local nonprofits helping those directly impacted by COVID-19. As a preparedness measure, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole and our Tin Cup Challengers, has committed close to $30,000 to initiate this Fund. As needed, the Foundation will rapidly deploy grants to enable nonprofits to focus on providing vital, frontline services associated with preparing for and addressing the coronavirus in Teton Valley.
“The preemptive steps that are being taken ahead of the onset of COVID-19 in Teton Valley demonstrate our community’s generous spirit and strong partnerships,” said Tim Adams, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley. “Our valley is both strong and supportive. Together, as a community, we will withstand this unforeseen turn of events.”
It’s anticipated that community needs will likely be significant. For those interested in contributing to the Community Emergency Response Fund, we encourage you to donate at www.cftetonvalley.org, where we also have additional information on COVID-19 resources for nonprofits.
About the Community Foundation of Teton Valley The mission of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is to elevate lives through the power of generosity. It seeks to achieve its mission by championing the nonprofit community, empowering donors, promoting a culture of giving, and serving as a catalyst in addressing critical community needs. The Community Foundation also hosts the Tin Cup Challenge, an annual fundraiser that has raised over $14.2 million in just 12 years for Teton Valley nonprofits.
