Teton High School will participate in College Application Week during the week of October 14-18.
As part of Idaho’s college access initiative, Teton High School will work with its seniors to complete and submit online at least one college application and scholarship. Freshman through Juniors will also be a part of the week listening to college presentations, answering lunchtime trivia questions for small prizes, and having the opportunity to travel to a college fair at Bonneville High School on Wednesday, October 16 from 5-8 p.m. (transportation will be provided)
Teachers will be a part of the week by wearing college gear, decorating their door, and being available to tell stories about their college experiences! We hope parents can be involved with this week by assisting their students in applications, scholarships and/or general information that can be passed along.
The goal of the program is to get more students applying to colleges and universities early in their senior year and have underclassmen have a better grasp for what colleges offer.”
