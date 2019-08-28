Dayna Schmidt is on a mission to educate the community about CBD.
Schmidt, a long time valley resident, is perhaps best known for her successful computer repair business in Victor. But she grew weary of staring at computer screens all day every day. She started looking for new ventures to pursue in her business space on Highway 31, and she landed on a vape and CBD shop, which she decided to call Cold Smoke, after the dry, light powder snow of the Tetons.
Schmidt has used CBD products to manage pain for some time and is a big proponent of the increasingly popular cannabis extract. She thinks there are a lot of misconceptions and misinformation surrounding CBD, which is why she has very carefully toed the legal line in Idaho. While the sale of CBD is entirely prohibited in only two states (Nebraska and South Dakota), Idaho is the only state that requires CBD products to contain 0.0% THC, below the federal limit of 0.3%. Schmidt did hours upon hours of research to find manufacturers who could provide and back up their 0.0% guarantee. She also confirmed with the county prosecutor that she was on safe footing to sell CBD oils, tinctures, gummies, and pet treats.
After she weathered a series of challenges to her new business, Schmidt opened the doors of Cold Smoke on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 92 West Center Street. Cold Smoke is also selling high quality vape oils and devices, as well as incense and glass accessories made by Adam Smith in Rexburg. She hopes to soon rent space to guest tattoo artists, especially those who specialize in medical tattoos such as scar tissue cover-ups.
Schmidt said the response so far has been entirely positive, even though she expected a little bit of backlash from community members who mentally categorize CBD as a drug. She welcomes people to satisfy their curiosity about Cold Smoke, even if they’re not interested in buying any products.
“I love it when people come in and just ask questions,” she said. “Even if they’re angry, they can share their concerns so we can help educate them. Education in this valley is critical, and I have so much respect for the people here.”
Schmidt is aware of some of the vaping side effects that studies have revealed. That’s why she is focusing on high quality vape oils, particularly from brands that are organic, natural, and free of harmful chemicals.
Store manager Jesse Palmer, whose grandfather was a legendary ski instructor at Grand Targhee, just moved to the valley and immediately applied at Cold Smoke. While he has worked in the past as a veterinary technician, when he saw Schmidt’s job posting, “there was too much kismet,” because he’s very interested in and informed about vaping and CBD. With his medical experience he enjoys the scientific aspect of the job, like understanding the mechanics of consumption and the physiological results.
One part of federal regulations on CBD mean that Schmidt and Palmer have to be very careful about what information they disseminate to customers.
“We’re not doctors, we can’t make promises or prescriptions,” Schmidt said. “We can only speak to personal experience.”
Cold Smoke is open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Schmidt hopes to soon host a grand opening for the business.
