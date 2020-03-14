The City of Victor has remote options for many of the things you may need us for:
Online Payments: FREE and confidential online utility payments may be made through Express Bill Pay,
Stay connected: Sign up for e-notify text and/or email notifications for news releases and city council and board meetings.
Meet with us: If you would like to meet with us remotely, we are happy to schedule phone or video meetings. Check out the City directory to reach out to staff or call us at 208-787-2940.
Make a (non-emergency) request: Use our online citizen request portal to make non-emergency requests.
Participate: Take the online survey for ReEnvision Victor to shape our future growth policies at ReEnvisionVictor.com.
As always: Call us at 208-787-2940, mail us at PO Box 122, Victor ID 83455, or use the payment drop box by the front door of City Hall located in Unit 101 at 10 South Main.
City Council and Board Meetings: We are exploring remote options and ways to live stream our meetings. If there are no urgent or time sensitive items listed on agendas, meetings may be cancelled.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.