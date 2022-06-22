After reaching a deal on a 20-year lease last December, Mayor Will Frohlich and other staff will be moving into the new Victor City Hall located on the second floor of the U.S. Bank.
The space, located at 138 Main St., will provide the first permanent home for staff since the old city hall offices were deemed unsafe in March of 2019.
City offices then moved into the Crossroads Building at 10 S Main St., with council chambers remaining at 32 Elm St. The city always knew that solution wouldn’t last.
After taking a good look at the historic Depot building, only to rule it a non-starter, council proposed a bond measure to go to voters in the May 2021 election. The bond would have funded the construction of a brand-new city hall.
Victor residents were not sympathetic to the city’s ambitions however, and the bond did not get past voters. After regrouping, the city found the option of the yet-to-be-used second floor above U.S. Bank’s Victor branch and pounced on it.
“It’s very exciting. It’s been a long time coming in my opinion to provide staff with a professional work environment and room to grow. It will continue to set the city up for success,” said Frohlich. Frohlich was a city councilor at the time of the old city hall being deemed unsafe.
City administrator Troy Butzlaff took the lead on the project, with public works staff also contributing to the buildout.
“It gives us a lot of versatility and a lot of functionality. It’s very well laid out,” said Butzlaff.
The space will hold private offices for the four department heads and mayor, plus two “pods” that contain eight additional workspaces between them. There will also be a large conference room that will be used as meeting chambers and an employee lounge that can double as an additional conference room.
Butzlaff is looking forward to being able to have that privacy after leaving the open-office layout of the Crossroads Building.
“Having privacy is important at times especially when you’re having conversations with subordinate staff or when we have to do some confidential work that you don’t want others to hear,” said Butzlaff.
Accessibility concerns are mitigated by an elevator, and there will be separate men’s and women’s restrooms. There is also an additional 500 square feet in the basement to accommodate network infrastructure and file storage.
The cost of the lease, and buildout, were drastically less than the cost of building a new city hall. During the Dec. 15, 2021 council meeting Butzlaff estimated the cost at 0.9% of the cost of a new city hall.
The initial term of the lease with U.S. Bank is for ten years, with two five-year options held by the city. The cost is $2,541, or $1 per square foot, per month. The basement storage is provided at no cost to the city per the terms of the lease.
Beginning in the fourth year of the lease, the price per square foot is subject to a 3% annual escalator fee. Butzlaff estimates that the cost of the buildout will come in under the $397,620 estimate at the time of lease approval.
“It came at a much cheaper cost than it would have cost to the city had the city had been successful in getting the bond measure passed in May of 2021 for the build of a new city hall. I haven’t done the math as of yet, but based on my preliminary calculations we will be under budget,” said Butzlaff.
Public works staff contributed to the buildout, with construction manager Alan Thompson orchestrating the buildout. Staff at times had to be pulled away to other assignments, but that did not increase the costs by too much.
“While that did drive our costs up slightly, if we didn’t have that we wouldn’t be opening this next week,” said Butzlaff. “We had to do what was needed.”
Given the current building climate in Teton Valley, Butzlaff was pleased that the project was completed only two months later than the first planned completion date.
“I have seen some projects take (an additional) six months to a year to get done. To take only two extra months is not that big,” said Buzlaff.
Being 2022, it was to be expected that miscellaneous items were backed up for months due to supply chain issues.
“It took three months to get doors instead of the typical four weeks,” Butzlaff said.
Frohlich stated that the goal is to begin having city council and P&Z meetings in the new space sometime in July.
With the city no longer needing the council chambers at 32 Elm St., that will open up the possibility for the council’s next long-term goal: to improve the space the public works department is based at.
“As one of the city council’s goals, we are looking for opportunities to potentially either expand and improve the existing facility at 32 Elm or find a piece of property somewhere and build a new facility. That will probably be the next project that we’ll be working on. I’m just happy we’re coming to the end of our rebuild or build-out of city hall,” said Butzlaff.
Although the space is open for staff to move in and the public to interact with them, there are some minor “missing parts” that need to be addressed before the space enters its final form. Once that is complete, the city will host an open house sometime in mid-to-late July or August.