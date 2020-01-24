The City of Driggs and Teton Valley Aquatics announced today a community presentation of the Aquatic Facility Feasibility Study on Monday February 3 at the Seniors West of the Tetons Center from 7:00-9:00 p.m.
The aquatic facility feasibility study is a joint project between the City and TVA and completed by a team of consultants led by VCBO Architecture. The study’s purpose was to develop the conceptual design, operating costs/revenue, construction costs and phasing for a Teton Valley aquatic center, identified as the most desired new recreation facility by the 2013 Teton County Recreation & Public Access Master Plan. The newly completed study serves as a vehicle to determine the feasibility of an aquatics center and to obtain community input and feedback on the facility concept and phasing. It will also serve as a foundation for next steps, which will be reviewed at the February 3 community presentation.
VCBO Architecture will present the results and recommendations of the study and will take questions and comments following the presentation.
The study and Frequently Asked Questions can be reviewed on the Teton Valley Aquatics website: www.tetonvalleyaquatics.org.
