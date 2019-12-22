The National Weather Service is urging holiday travelers to drive carefully because of a winter storm that's forecast to barrel through East Idaho starting Monday night.
The storm is expected to be a weak weather system, but it could deliver a white Christmas to lower elevation areas of East Idaho that don't currently have snow on the ground.
Much of East Idaho, including the highlands, already has snow on the ground because of previous storms.
The incoming storm is forecast to arrive on Monday night in East Idaho and to continue through Wednesday morning in the lower elevations and through Wednesday night in the highlands.
The storm could bring an inch of snow to most of East Idaho's lower elevation areas, including Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Malad, Malta, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Preston, Fort Hall, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rigby. The Rexburg, St. Anthony and Atomic City areas could receive 2 inches of snow.
East Idaho's higher elevation areas could get 3 to 5 inches of snow from the storm, with the Island Park, Dubois and Spencer areas expected to be hardest hit.
The weather service said that the snow could be mixed in with rain or could switch entirely to rain at times during the storm, especially in East Idaho's lower elevations.
If you're planning to travel anywhere in East Idaho during the storm, the weather service said you should expect potentially hazardous road conditions because of the expected precipitation.
The incoming storm has not yet triggered any winter weather warnings in Idaho but winter weather advisories and/or alerts have been issued in Washington state, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
