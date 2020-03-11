Teton High School junior Hailey Chambers was named the 2021 Teton County Distinguished Young Woman on Saturday evening earning more than $7,000 in college scholarships.
“It was one of the coolest things,” said Chambers on Monday of being named the winner of the college scholarship competition. “Being up there on stage and being with all the girls, it was so exciting for everyone. I looked out into the crowd and I could see my family and my friends and felt that all that hard work paid off.”
Teton High School junior Kalli Marshall was the First Runner Up with Morgan Warburton was named the Second Runner Up.
This year’s “Make a Wish” themed event found eight Teton High School juniors competing in variety of events for a total of $20,500 in scholarship funds. Abigail Penfold, Emily Knowles, Jocelyn Jenkins, Kalli Marshall, Morgan Lerwill, Morgan Warburton and Reagan Dethardt joined Chambers carving out time in their busy school schedules to practice for Saturday’s event for the last six months.
“I learned that I can do well under pressure,” said Chambers of preparing for the event. “I also learned that there are a lot of people in my life who want to see me succeed.”
Chambers is a team roper on District Seven High School Rodeo Club, a high school Featherette, a chapter officer with the Future Farmers of America and a member of the Teton High School Honors Society.
For Chambers, competing in the DYW event was a step outside of her comfort zone. She found her groove performing a jazz routine to Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and earned a newfound sense of confidence through the interviewing and public speaking events.
“It’s so peppy,” she said of the song. “I love being sassy, plus I love to do the moon walk,” she said laughing.
Chambers said she is looking at the University of Idaho or Arizona State University for post secondary school and is thinking about studying business or agricultural. She is the daughter of Jayne and Kenny Chambers.
This year’s event was again directed by Mindy Clinton who is in her sixth year of working with the program. Co-directors Jennifer Miskin and McKenna Beard joined her along with an army of volunteers.
“They were all so determined for sure,” said Clinton of this years’ scholarship participants. “They pushed harder than they thought they could go and they did amazing.”
Chambers will compete in the state DYW event held on the first weekend in October in Idaho Falls.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.