This past Saturday was the fifth year of our annual Junior Rodeo sponsored by Teton Valley Cowboy Church.
Each year we have many local and non-local people and sponsors who donate and who travel here to help make this Rodeo a success and a fun day for the kids who participate. Cyndi Friend is our coordinator who keeps this event running year after year. Cyndi knows many people in the “rodeo community” and is always successful in getting quality volunteers to make this event “happen.”
Browns Chapel Baptist Church, Pacolet, South Carolina, comes out each year at their own expense to help in every way to make this possible — helping with the set-up, in the arena and hen house, in the food tent, photography, clean up — just all-around help in every way. Then they help us with the following Sunday Morning Worship Service in the Indoor Arena at the Fairgrounds.
They go on to conduct and teach the Buckaroo Bible Camp at our Church at 433 N. Hwy. 33, Monday — Thursday 6-8 pm for kids K-6th grades.
We at Teton Valley Cowboy Church would like to thank everyone who helped make our Junior Jackpot Rodeo a great success this past Saturday, July 27. It was a fun-filled day for all who attended. Thank you, Pastor David Kite, Teton Valley Cowboy Church.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.