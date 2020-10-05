Downtown Driggs Association is celebrating the spirit of the harvest once again this fall with the 2nd Annual Driggs Scarecrow Contest. Original Scarecrows created by Driggs businesses and non-profits will be on display for four weeks from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.
See map and photos to cast your vote online at www.downtowndriggs.org.
Visit the Scarecrows in person or online, to vote for your favorites in five unique categories.
Face coverings are required in all public spaces within the City.
VOTING CATEGORIES
Best Use of Business Theme
Most Teton Valley
Best Use of Recycled Materials
Kid’s Choice
Most Humorous
Winning Scarecrows will be announced online and in the Teton Valley News on November 4.