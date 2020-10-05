Scarecrow contest.jpeg

This graceful dancer in front of the Summit School of the Arts is just one of many scarecrows participating in the DDA’s second annual contest. Vote for your favorites online from now until Halloween.

 Julia Tellman

Downtown Driggs Association is celebrating the spirit of the harvest once again this fall with the 2nd Annual Driggs Scarecrow Contest. Original Scarecrows created by Driggs businesses and non-profits will be on display for four weeks from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

See map and photos to cast your vote online at www.downtowndriggs.org.

Visit the Scarecrows in person or online, to vote for your favorites in five unique categories.

Face coverings are required in all public spaces within the City.

VOTING CATEGORIES

Best Use of Business Theme

Most Teton Valley

Best Use of Recycled Materials

Kid’s Choice

Most Humorous

Winning Scarecrows will be announced online and in the Teton Valley News on November 4.

