Teton Valley Food Pantry (TVFP) Coordinator Sharon Froberg announced that she will be retiring from her position at the end of February.
“TVFP will always be grateful to Sharon for her dedication and service to the Food Pantry,” said TVFP Board President Deb Adams. “Since becoming the first employee of the Food Pantry in 2010, Sharon has coordinated countless volunteer groups, events, grants and donations in an effort to ensure those in need of food in our beautiful valley have a place to receive it.”
In her 10 years at the Food Pantry, Sharon dedicated her time to ensuring a safe and caring environment for clients. The biggest change in her tenure was the move to the Trailhead Building on Hwy. 33. The larger site allowed the Food Pantry to better serve clients with easier access.
“This is an extraordinary community that has always given the best of itself to support the people in need whom we serve,” said Froberg. “The process is circular and I receive as much benefit back as i seek to put out to those I serve.”
The TVFP Board invites the community to celebrate Sharon’s service to the Food Pantry on Friday, March 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the site.
