For decades, fly fishing has had the reputation of being an elite sport — a refined pursuit reserved for those with wealth or status. Much like golf, it seemed to be dominated by a narrow demographic.
I’m truly delighted to witness the steady dissolving of this assumption, and relish the ever-expanding diversity among people finding joy in fly fishing. No longer is it an activity reserved for an exclusive few.
Yet one relic of this archaic reputation of fly fishing seems to be lingering. Allow me to challenge it outright: fly fishing is not just for adults. Kids not only can learn to fly fish — and sincerely enjoy it — but there are a great many lessons and skills that it reinforces in a meaningful way.
My dad first handed me a fly rod at the age of 7. We were a couple of days into a week-long rafting trip on the Middle Fork of the Salmon, and I was absolutely enthralled by the graceful casting and boisterous excitement of hooking and landing the shimmering fish.
As a teacher through and through, he invited me to try. I loved it right away. I caught my first trout on a fly rod — on a small olive wooly bugger where a side stream met the mighty Salmon River. All these years later, I still remember it.
The following Christmas, Santa delivered my own rod and reel. A young angler was born.
Throughout my teenage years, I drifted in and out of fish-passionate phases (as teenagers do), but I always came back to it. What I didn’t quite see at the time was that fly fishing was an activity that encouraged me to invest in myself — my own knowledge, independence, patience, and connection to the natural world — in a way that other pursuits didn’t.
As we head into another summer somewhat modified by the pandemic, many families are opting to spend more time outside: camping, floating the river, hiking. It’s the perfect opportunity to introduce your kids to the magic of fly fishing.
I sought the advice of another lifelong Teton Valley angler and fishing guide, Boots Allen, to offer some tips for getting young people exposed to — and successful at — fly fishing.
Allen agrees that young people are absolutely capable of learning to appreciate the sport. “In my experience, 9 years old is about the average age to start a kid out with fly fishing,” he muses. But it’s not a hard and fast starting line, he adds. “I have had 7-year-olds who are totally focused and stay that way all day long. One particular girl I have guided since she was 6 and is now with me three or four times a year at 15 years old and her progression is phenomenal. Her 12-year-old sister is right on her tail.”
He offers some other recommendations for parents getting their kids interested in fly fishing. “The suggestion I would give to parents is to start their kids off on easy water like the South Fork of the Snake or the Green below Flaming Gorge and then to progress to more challenging water like the Snake in Wyoming or parts of the Henry’s Fork.”
“What I have learned from casting instruction clinics is that it is important to let kids have downtime on the water. They may want to only fish for about 20 or 30 minutes and then take a break of an hour or so. Let them have that break — it’s no big deal. Those breaks let them recharge for the next round 30 or 60 minutes down the road. Believe me, they will take to the sport better and enjoy it much more if they are not pushed,” Allen adds.
If fly fishing isn’t a skill that you’ve got already, it’s a great opportunity to learn alongside your kids. Sign up for a family casting clinic, or better yet, book a guide for a day. They’ll give you all the instruction you need, zero experience necessary.
You just might find yourself hooked.