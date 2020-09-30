Over 100 audience members from across the country watched on Sept. 22 as, in the Teton County courtroom, Detective Sergeant Andrew Foster, prosecuting attorney Billie Siddoway, and a woman who survived a violent assault in 2017 gave a presentation on one of the first cases solved in Idaho through forensic molecular genealogy.
The presentation was the marquee event of the Idaho State Police’s National Forensic Science Week. As the lead detective on the case, Foster was invited to explain to a virtual audience of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, students, and the general public how his diligent work over two years, in partnership with other counties, the ISP Forensic Services, and a private molecular genealogy firm, yielded the arrest and charging of Chet Neilson for rape. He also gave an abridged presentation to over 100 Boise State University forensics students on Sept. 22.
Early in the morning on Aug. 4, 2017, a woman was attacked and raped in downtown Victor.
Her face obscured on the virtual meeting platform, the survivor spoke on Sept. 22 about the disturbing experience of being attacked and then having to undergo evidence collection with a sexual assault nurse examiner. When she finished speaking, members of the audience sent her chat messages thanking her and applauding her courage.
Both Foster and Siddoway told the audience that when the crime was first reported, they knew there was a chance it wouldn’t be solved.
Siddoway said that after learning about the assault, she contacted two friends with experience litigating sex crimes.
“I was not optimistic after speaking with them,” she said. “Both of them told me this case was probably unsolvable. The only way we could identify the suspect is if there was another victim and we were able to get the DNA. That was so discouraging to think that somebody else would have to go through this brutal kind of attack before we could put this guy away.”
But Foster made a promise to the survivor that he would do everything possible to find the culprit.
He explained how he methodically worked through every possible lead. He gathered security camera footage from nearby businesses, interviewed local registered sex offenders, studied social media posts from the prior evening’s festivities, and followed every possible tip. Included in the evidence was DNA from the attacker, and using that DNA Foster combed through the national DNA database operated by the FBI.
Every lead came up with nothing. The assailant’s DNA wasn’t on file anywhere. But Foster persisted.
“My biggest lesson that I took away was to never give up. Technological advances are happening continuously and just because a case is cold doesn’t mean it’ll never be solved,” Foster told the audience.
Even though the case had gone cold, Foster started pursuing more refined DNA testing through private firms. With funding from the Rocky Mountain Information Network, he eventually sent his evidence to IdentiFinders International, a forensic genealogy company led by Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick took over the virtual presentation and demonstrated to the audience how, through scientific detective work, she and her team builds family trees out of DNA profiles to find those essential genetic ties that expose a culprit.
Within three days of receiving the evidence in August of 2019, Fitzpatrick had narrowed down the suspect pool to three brothers, thanks to an extensive database and sophisticated analysis tools. Foster and teams of law enforcement officers began surveilling Neilson, who fit the survivor’s description. When he discarded a wad of chewing tobacco, it was collected and sent out for analysis. Once the match was confirmed, Teton County deputies pulled him over and arrested him. By September of 2019 Neilson had pled guilty and in January of this year he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years indeterminate.
“It was a phenomenal team effort,” said Matthew Gamette, the director of ISP Forensic Services, at the end of Tuesday’s presentation.
Gamette added that ISP has received a federal Bureau of Justice Assistance grant of $100,000 to run cold cases using the same methods Foster did to crack his case. “We’re very excited to see it come to fruition,” he said.
In response to an audience member’s question, Foster said that in his Teton County caseload alone he could identify two possible applications for grant funding, including one case that has been open for 15 years.
The entire presentation was recorded and is available to view at isp.idaho.gov/forensics.