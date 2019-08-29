Beginning Sept. 9, the Darby Canyon Road (Road 012) will close as the Caribou-Targhee National Forest replaces the Darby Bridge. The closure will begin at the junction of Road 012 and 050 and last until the end of September.
The Darby Canyon Trailhead is the second most used trailhead on the Teton Basin Ranger District. The trailhead accesses the Jedediah Smith Wilderness and the wind caves via the Darby Canyon Trail (033). Work to improve the trailhead began in 2013 when a new trail bridge was installed and the old trailhead relocated away from the stream to reduce environmental impacts and expanded to improve traffic safety and visitor capacity.
The remaining bridge was constructed in the 1950’s and currently has weight and size restrictions based on its poor condition. Due to the amount of use the bridge receives and the current condition, the forest was able to secure funding to replace the bridge. The new bridge design will allow for highway legal loads, improved visibility, better access for vehicles and trailers and improved ecological benefits for the stream and aquatic species using the area.
For more information please contact the Teton Basin Ranger District at 208-354-2312.
