The window is closing soon for summer job applications with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
The dozens of positions typically run from May to September and are available throughout the forest from Island Park to Montpelier. The deadline for submitting applications is Monday.
“Work responsibilities include stream surveys, fish and wildlife surveys, trail building, firefighting, campground maintenance, fence construction and maintenance, vegetation surveys, road maintenance, and heavy equipment operators,” the Caribou-Targhee says on its website.
Another deadline coming up next week is for permanent fire positions. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 13 via www.usajobs.gov
These positions include engine, hand crew, helitack, dispatch and fuels openings throughout the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
The hiring period for seasonal firefighting positions closed Oct. 26.
To learn about specific summer job openings and where they are offered, go to fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd662195.pdf.
The Caribou-Targhee suggests contacting local ranger district offices for additional information about specific positions.
“Working for the U.S. Forest Service is highly rewarding and provides great learning opportunities in the outdoors,” the Forest Service said.