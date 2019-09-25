Teton Valley Community Recycling is soliciting artists for our annual Trash Bash fundraiser, to be held the evening of Friday, October 4th at the Driggs Senior Center/City Center. This family-friendly, community event highlights reuse and recycling and promotes local creative upcycling.
It also features the region’s only Trashion Show, where “Project Runway” and sustainable fashion collide as “trashionistas” walk the catwalk in outfits made of recycled VCR tape, old tents, bike tubes, plastic bags, and more! New to this year’s event, we will feature an “Upcycled” art contest and auction with proceeds benefitting TVCR’s education and outreach efforts. What is upcycling? Upcycling is repurposing or reusing an item that may otherwise end up in a landfill in a creative and innovative way.
How to Enter Upcycled Art Contest:
n Upcycle a piece of furniture, a broken item, or re-imagine something into functional home decor or art. · Fill out the entry form available on-line at tetonrecycling.org or at the Geo Tourism Center desk.
n Bring your piece to the GeoTourism Center or TVCR Victor office by 1pm on October 4th.
n Who Can Enter: Anyone from Teton Valley or the Jackson Hole area.
n Prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place! · Questions: Please contact Iris at (208) 557-1193 or tetonrecycling@gmail.com
How to Enter Trashion Show:
n Adults and kids of all ages are invited to repurpose waste to create wearable pieces of art as a runway outfit. Either model the piece yourself or bring a designated model.
n Prizes will be awarded (Grand Prize, Runner Up, Kids, etc.)!
n If you need ideas for Trashion Show outfits, Google search “trashion show” for hundreds of ideas or visit our Pinterest board at: https://www.pinterest.com/tetonrecycling/. You can also view photos of previous TVCR Trash Bash contestants at our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TetonValleyCommunityRecycling.
n RSVP and arrive at the event by 5 p.m. with your outfit, model, and a completed outfit description (available for download at www.tetonrecycling.org). Trashion Show starts at 7 p.m.
For more information about both artistic opportunities, visit tetonrecycling.org or contact Iris at tetonrecycling@gmail.com of 208-557-1193. All submissions are due by Oct. 4.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.