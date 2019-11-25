Brigham Young University-Idaho announced Monday evening that it will accept Medicaid as insurance to meet its coverage requirement, a reversal of course on a decision that drew national attention to the school and led to a backlash among many students.
In an official notice sent by email to students and faculty, university officials said they were grateful for the feedback they have received from campus and the local medical community, and apologized “for the turmoil caused by our earlier decision.”
“We have decided that Medicaid, as it has in previous years, will meet the health coverage requirement at BYU-Idaho,” the statement said. “Because of its limited capacity and scope of services, our Health Center has not been a Medicaid service provider. This will not change. We are grateful to the healthcare professionals in the area who provide services to Medicaid recipients.”
Word came out earlier this month that BYU-Idaho would no longer accept Medicaid to waive the student health plan, meaning students on Medicaid would either have to find other insurance or buy a student health plan, which costs $536 per semester for an individual and can be $2,130 for a family.
The new policy prompted a backlash from students urging university officials to reconsider as well as some national media attention. University officials initially declined to comment on the change but said last week it was due to concerns about an increase in the number of people covered by Medicaid overburdening local health care providers. Several local health care providers disputed this in interviews with the Post Register and other media outlets.
The university’s decision took place against the backdrop of Medicaid expansion. Starting Jan. 1 everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level in Idaho will be eligible for Medicaid due to an initiative voters passed in 2018. Enrollment has already started. The number of people eligible for Medicaid expansion statewide is estimated to be 91,000, with almost 3,000 in Madison County.
