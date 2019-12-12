In celebration of the Christmas season, Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2019 performance of “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” will be broadcast across the state on Idaho Public Television (IdahoPTV).
A 60-minute edited version of the concert will air on both Friday, December 13, at 9 p.m. MST and Tuesday, December 24, at 8 p.m. MST.
The 2019 concert features special guest Brian Stokes Mitchell along with the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir, Vocal Union, Men’s and Women’s Choirs, and dancers from the College of Performing and Visual Arts.
“This is the fourth year BYU-Idaho has worked with IdahoPTV to share ‘A BYU-Idaho Christmas’ with people across the state. As more community members make attending this concert an annual tradition, we hope others throughout the state are able to feel the spirit of Christmas as they watch these performances on Idaho public television,” said BYU-Idaho Media Relations Manager Brett Crandall.
Brian Stokes Mitchell is a Broadway actor and singer, a two-time Tony winner and was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2016.
