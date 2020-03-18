Brad Bischoff has lost count of the hours he’s worked.
The general manager of the Driggs Broulim’s is the “captain of the ship,” he said on Sunday evening and his crew is working uninterrupted hours to provide the Teton Valley community with grocery goods and services in responds to the Idaho governor’s emergency decree issued last Friday.
“People have been very, very kind and understanding,” he said of shoppers nervous that they may run out of goods. “They understand that everyone is trying to do the best they can do.”
Bischoff is bulk ordering every day and Broulim’s corporate is keeping the wheels greased for local stores in need of canned goods, meats, vegetables and of course, toilet paper.
While the supply trucks are running a little later than normal – this is why you still see staff unpacking mid-mornings and stocking shelves – Bischoff said he’s getting what the community demands, and that could mean a shipment of hand sanitizer in the near future.
“We have no intention of raising prices,” he said. “There are deals that may not be available to us as the product supply is in demand and there is a lot of demand through the country, but we are doing the best we can.”
Bischoff isn’t alone in the business community, making adjustments for demands and service. Just up the road Targhee Athletics is opening up business for folks recognizing that during this health emergency, the best course of action is to provide fitness outlets for people.
“Staying healthy and fit is a huge part of getting through this and we want to help,” said gym co-owner Dayne Toney this weekend. “We will be publishing a free at-home workouts for the community.” (find the workouts online at www.targheeathletics.com).
In addition to the free courses, the fitness gurus are limiting patrons at the gym to 10 people a class as that will allow for the six-foot social distancing required by the CDC.
And perhaps the biggest adjustments to the business community may be found in local restaurants and bars.
Kelly Williams, the co-owner of Tatanka Tavern in Driggs, noticed a visible shift in customers after the first COVID-19 positive test surfaced in Teton County on Saturday evening.
“We’ve been busy, but after the news conference, you could see the difference, and the traffic in the restaurant dropped,” Williams said.
In response, Tatanka is offering “touch less” service that requires payment over the phone and valley-wide delivery to your door (208-227-8744).
On the north end co-owner of Badger Creek Café, Elyse Archer is operating as “Ma and Pa.”
“It’s just me and Johnny (Flyg, co-owner) and we’re doing it all right now,” she said adding that some staff are not coming to work to social distance themselves.
“I feel bad for everyone else in this situation,” she said of having to cut hours and staff. “I have one other waitress who is in high school and we’ll probably use her on the weekends and I’ll ask her to walk my dog to give her some income.”
While Badger Creek is encouraging to-go orders, Archer and Flyg are striving to maintain a sense of normalcy in an uncertain times.
“Everyone is scared and I keep telling my friends it will be okay. The next couple of weeks will be difficult, but it’s better to be in a small community,” she said. “My brother is a bartender in New York and he’s out of work for two weeks, so it could be worse.”
For a complete list of business and nonprofit hours and new operations, please see B1 of this week’s Teton Valley News.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.