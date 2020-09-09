The start of school was like no other Teton School District 401 has encountered! But the schools were ready thanks to the hard work of administrators, staff, and teachers. To support their efforts, the Education Foundation of Teton Valley has been working behind the scenes to support both teachers and students as they navigate the new safety criteria that has been put in place.
On Friday, August 21, the Education Foundation was contacted by an anonymous donor who wanted to purchase water bottles for students in need. With the drinking portion of the water fountains being turned off per CDC and public health guidelines, the students need water bottles to use with the water bottle fillers that are being left on. The Education Foundation prefers to work with local vendors, so they contacted Liquid Hardware in Victor.
Steve and Mary Kitto, owners of Liquid Hardware, said yes immediately. “We were happy to help with the donation for our valley’s children and support our local public schools,” Kitto explained. “We were able to donate approximately 1,300 of our first generation, non-insulated, stainless steel water bottles that we had left in inventory. These include our patented magnetic lid that sticks to the side of the bottles helping keep the children healthy as they hydrate and refill their bottles through the day.”
Education Foundation volunteers worked for several hours on Wednesday night, unboxing the bottles, adding the lids, and boxing them again for distribution to Teton High School, Basin High School, Teton Middle School and Rendezvous Upper Elementary School. While there was not enough for all of RUES, the funds from the donor were used to purchase age-appropriate plastic water bottles for the elementary schools and the remainder of RUES. These water bottles will arrive between September 2 and September 8 at all the elementary schools.
The Education Foundation would like to thank Dianne Meister, Maria Holodak, Sara and Steve Davis, Sheri and Bryan Springston, Riesa and Jim Halpert, Nan and Andy Crowson, Teresa Paradis and Stephanie Shankland for their work in getting these water bottles ready and a huge thank you to Liquid Hardware and the anonymous donor for their amazing donations!
To show support for district staff who have been working tirelessly through the summer and these last several weeks leading up to the start of school, the Education Foundation also decided to surprise TSD401 employees with a gift on Monday, August 31 as students return to the classroom.
Face masks with the Superman logo, along with a superhero discount card, were given to all TSD401 employees. The Superhero Discount Card has one-time, free items and discounts that can be used throughout the year donated by eight local businesses owners who jumped at the chance to show their support for these newly mandated front-line personnel.
Badger Creek Café, Big Hole Bagel & The Bistro, Rise Coffee Shop, Corner Drug Store, Yeti’s, The Victor Emporium, Butter Café and Grand Teton Brewery all donated items ranging from free milkshakes, EMC breakfast bagels and drinks to two-for-one brunches and nice discounts on school supplies or food items. And to top off the generosity, Peak Printing donated the printing of the cards.
“Our board of directors wanted to do something special for the teachers and the behind the scenes employees who are the backbone of our work,” said Nan Pugh, chair of the Education Foundation Board of Directors. “These teachers, paras, administrators, front office staff, custodians, bus drivers, IT staff and cooks are superheroes and we are deeply appreciative of their work.” Pugh went on to add, “We all remember last Spring when schools went to soft closures and parents suddenly realized how strenuous the role of a teacher must be! They work with kids because they love the job of educating our youth. They may not wear capes to work, but they are still superheroes in our eyes.”
Pam Walker, Executive Director of the Education Foundation also noted that another anonymous donor contributed toward these masks and Superhero cards. The donor approached Rendezvous Upper Elementary School principal Kristin Weston and contributed $500 to help with COVID-related items. “We’re astounded at the generosity of our community,” Walker added. “Not only did the community set a new fundraising record for us during Tin Cup, but they are continuing to give beyond that campaign to our schools. We are extremely grateful for what everyone is doing to help keep our students and teachers safe while they work through this unusual school year. And I’m really proud of our board of directors who came up with this idea. They are some of the best people in this valley and it’s a pleasure to work for them!”