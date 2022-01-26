We’ve all seen it around the valley.
The wait times at local establishments, the traffic on Ski Hill Road, and the stress of businesses keeping pace with unrelenting demand. All of these factors point to more people wanting to experience Teton Valley.
Now, there are numbers to prove it.
Released through the Idaho Department of Commerce, lodging sales data provided by the Idaho Tax Commission (which includes short term rentals) shows an increase of sales in Teton County from $22.679 million in 2020 to $41.1 million across 2021.
In 2019, $19.798 million worth of lodging stays were sold in Teton County.
The hottest sales month, July, went from $2.9 million in 2019, down a touch to $2.5 million in 2020, and skyrocketed to $6.4 million in 2021. These totals don’t include lodging sales at Grand Targhee, the Teton Teepee, or any vacation rentals in Alta.
Brian McDermott, executive director of the Teton Regional Economic Coalition, spoke to the scale of the increase.
“I think it’s safe to say that doubling your visitor sales in two years is unprecedented,” said McDermott.
This doubling is extending the main tourism seasons to almost be touching one another.
“We used to start to see visitors showing up around June 15th and July 4th, now they are showing up May 1st,” said McDermott. “The fall season used to end on Labor Day and now it extends really through October.”
If you look at the data you will see a jump in October from $2.7 million in 2019, to $4.8 million in 2020, to $5.3 million in 2021.
In May, sales went from $650k in 2019, down to $240k in 2020 (during the throes of the pandemic), and way back up to $2 million in 2021.
“The holy grail is to fill out your slow season,” said McDermott. “Most desirable locations have plenty of business, almost too much business during peak season. It’s the edges of the seasons that can help people stay employed longer and help restaurants pay their rent for extended periods.”
Although the data was a bit stunning for McDermott to see initially, it is essential to his and TREC’s ability to ask questions and move forward.
“We saw the last two summers with our eyes,” said McDermott. “To get real numbers that prove it out is very helpful. You can’t just go on your intuition and what your eyes are telling you. When we make decisions about how we promote the valley you have to have data to support that stuff.”
The questions TREC is considering are as tough to think about as they are to answer.
“The big question is, is that sustainable?” said McDermott. “Will they keep on coming, or will national or international circumstances, travel circumstances, alter that in the coming years?”
There are two sides of the sustainability coin that especially concern TREC. The first is for the general health of our increasingly tourism-driven community.
“We need to be very careful and mindful that we don’t take too much for granted, we have a lot of families that are supported by the tourism trade and we want to make sure that they continue to have a healthy book of business,” said McDermott.
The other aspect is the need to consider what our infrastructure can handle, specifically how that aligns with visitation trends and increases.
“The other side of sustainability is can our limited Idaho infrastructure, housing, and availability of employees handle the increasing numbers of visitors?” said McDermott.
Finding the answers will require a group effort from many of Teton Valley’s local authorities and officials.
“Numerous agencies are dealing with those questions,” said McDermott. “The Teton River charrettes are looking at a lot of traffic on the river, the housing authority is looking at housing, I think every employer is sweating the ability to get employees.”
As many variables as there are to consider when finding the answers to these tough questions and issues, McDermott reframed the increase as better than the alternative of not having enough visitors.
“I am somewhat provocative in making unconventional statements, and we are a community here from a business point of view that is pretty well satisfied with what we have,” said McDermott. “That’s kind of unusual in America, we tend to always want more, we want a lot of growth.”
“Here in Teton Valley we want appropriate growth and that doesn’t always mean we always want more, we like the book of business we have,” he added.
Due to the staggering increase of business, TREC is thinking of ways to reimagine the marketing efforts that have been used to attract people to the valley into strategies that educate visitors.
“In our messaging, in our advertising, we are focused on managing visitor expectations and helping them understand hey, this is a small rural community, we don’t have services that you may expect but we have other natural benefits,” said McDermott. “There is also encouraging chill behavior such as encouraging people to be early, to be prepared, to be patient. To drive slowly and respect the wildlife and respect the locals.”
This shift doesn’t affect the ability of word-of-mouth exposure from visitors that have experienced the valley and shared its wonders.
“For sure there is a ripple effect,” said McDermott. “One person who had a delightful time here is going to tell her five friends and say oh you gotta come with us next year… That’s real. We know they are coming, so we want to help them have a good time here when they are here, so they can enjoy the slower pace.”
One solution that takes advantage of the situation is the local option lodging tax in Victor and Driggs, which draws in dollars from visitors staying within city limits. These funds are available to be used in a variety of ways, such as for affordable housing initiatives. Victor voters recently approved a lodging tax increase from three to six percent.
“I think it was brilliant and brave, and almost unanimous with close to 80% (of the vote) I believe,” said McDermott.
Those local option taxes aren’t available to Idaho’s counties due to an Idaho law that prohibits such dollars from being collected.
“One of the things that I worry about is that out in the county we have a lot of visitor growth, short term rentals, but the counties in Idaho doesn’t have the ability to tax from those properties and thus don’t have the funding to pay for mitigating the effects of additional visitors,” said McDermott.
If change is to occur on the state level, it won’t be without necessary cooperation between similar communities to Teton Valley.
“Sun Valley, McCall, and other such towns, those areas are kind of in the same situation we’re in,” said McDermott. “If we can collaborate with other counties to get some fresh legislation that allows us to extract some revenue from visitors at the county level, that would be a big win for the citizens.”
McDermott will also keep digging through the data to better understand the complex forces at play. He will be implementing a newer type of statistics called ‘Destimetrics’.
“It (destimetrics) essentially puts a link to lodging and short-term rental companies’ point of sale,” said McDermott. “That can tell us within a couple of days what visitation numbers are, where they are coming from, how long they’re staying, how much they’re spending. We can combine that fresher data with this state tax data and also local option tax data to really know what we have here.”