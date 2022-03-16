Since 1999, Victor Outdoor Seconds has been consigning outdoor gear. Jennifer Bandow started in what’s now the Idaho Food Shed building on Center Street—and back then there was a giant tiger painted across the front.
“My husband called it the tiger house. You know he’s the one that suggested gear consignment. I had been thinking clothing consignment because I had just come from Seattle and had just learned about consignment shopping, mainly, women’s consignment but my husband said no, go with outdoor gear. There was a great shop in Seattle he liked—and there wasn’t one in Jackson yet.”
Victor Seconds preceded everything and some of the gear swaps too.
“You know, ‘99 was 23 years ago,” laughs Bandow. Steadfast, Victor Seconds is still seeing everything out there from off the floor to three-pin bindings. Some archaic setups pass through—and if there’s a chance of a second life, Bandow takes them in without a second thought.
“I’ll get some old antique sleds and skis, and snowshoes. One time I got a kayak that was like 400 pounds. It was collapsible but it would take about two hours to put together, and it came in two huge duffel bags. It’s just interesting to watch some of the old gear compared to the newer—but new is not always better,” she said.
But she has set up some cut-offs for skis.
“There are 26 different binding styles that you have to match up with the different boots and I carry all of them, but it gets very technical—these days, I am only taking bindings that the local ski shops are still working on. The hardest part is people will bring in these skis from the ‘90s that are basically brand-new but now I go by the indemnification list, and that tells me what the binding is, and this is mainly for downhill if the ski shops will still work on it or not.”
The biggest movers in the shop are still the skis despite carrying a range of women’s and men’s clothing, gear for every season, and kids’ outdoor items. Often patrons are not always sure what they are looking for according to Bandow and her all-women team talk customers through what they can do.
“It’s a lot of gear to get into the backcountry, but then we have to figure out what do they want, cross-country ski gear? Do they want alpine touring gear? You know, sometimes they don’t know what they want, and we must narrow it down, and sometimes I have it, and sometimes, I don’t.”
Bandow also says her choice to have an all-ladies team selection is based on experience.
“The reason why I tend to stick with the older women is that they don’t flake out on powder days.”
Out of everything though—and there’s a lot in that little cabin on Main Street like bike racks, spare bike tires, hockey gear, snowboards, goggles, backpacks, footwear, hunting gear—out of everything, Nordic reigns supreme.
“Especially in the winter that’s what I’m known for, being the Nordic center for cross-country gear. You know that is my biggest seller. I do have a bunch of snowshoes right now, which I don’t usually have. But the Nordic stuff is huge.”
Bandow also says a lot of people also treat Victor Outdoor Seconds like a long-term rental outlet.
“I have over 2500 consignors now and often, especially when there were supply problems, people would come in buy a set up for their vacation and then would consign everything before leaving town.”
One long-ish term visitor garnered Bandow and the shop quite a bit of fanfare a few years ago when a photo was taken of then Kanye West, now known as Ye, walking down the street with garbage bags full of clothing from Victor Seconds.
“I got interviewed by GQ when Kayne was here, and then the Facebook page blew up and calls came in from everywhere.”
But what outsiders might not understand is that Victor Outdoor Seconds is as hardcore as the ski culture it supports—there’s no website, there’s no online ordering—it’s meant to be a place you show up for in person for.
Victor Outdoor Seconds truly is the valley’s store—everyone’s gear seems to pass through, ice skates to fishing rods to bikes and chariots—it’s made up of everyone’s stories, keeping the endless stream of amulets of backcountry pursuit in the cycle of making new stories for new users.
“I didn’t think I would be open for 23 years,” said Bandow. “And now I just see that I could keep doing this for a long time, and all through my retirement years and still run this store.”
Bandow said her big seasonal switch is on the horizon, lining up when the ski hill closes and that by May, she’ll start taking summer consignments.