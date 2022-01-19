The next system arrives Thursday afternoon and continues into
Friday morning. Expect 1 to 2 inches of snow for the Eastern
Magic Valley and Lower and Upper Snake plain with 3 inches
possible for the Eastern benches along the I-86 and I-15
corridors. Highest snow amounts will be for the Big Holes and
Wasatch mountains where 4 to 8 inches of snow is likely. Expect 3
to 6 inches for the Caribou Range including Wayan. Other areas
across the Southeast and Eastern Highlands should get around 2 to
4 inches of snow. The Albion mountains will likely see 3 to 6
inches with localized higher amounts. Winds of 20 to 25 mph are
possible late Thursday into Friday morning, especially for
ridgetops across our southwest areas in the Southern Hills/Albion
mountains.
1 of 2
Once weather permits there will be outdoor dining on the patio out front at Pinky G's.
In the first week of January, Pinky G’s Pizzeria opened its Victor location with little fanfare but still enjoyed a steady stream of customers who were excited to grab a slice or pie to go.
“I’m pretty tired, we’ve been busy,” admitted manager Sean Foster after the restaurant’s opening weekend. “People are really happy we’re here, they appreciate the convenience.”
Pinky G’s owner Tom Fay said that he has wanted to open a storefront on this side of Teton Pass for some time now. With a flagship downtown Jackson location (opened in 2011) and a Big Sky spot (since 2019), he hadn’t looked seriously into a Teton Valley endeavor until this year. The pandemic actually nudged him in that direction, he said, as he saw the valley’s population grow.
He considered a few commercial spaces in Driggs before suddenly the Grumpy’s Goat Shack spot came available in the middle of summer in 2021, when proprietors Mike Sheridan and Liz Baca sold the property to a Jackson developer, who leased it to Pinky G’s.
“I liked the size of it, oddly enough, and thought it would be fun to have a small footprint to start with, then try and grow into down the road,” Fay said. “With the way staffing and housing is these days, I think the 400-plus square foot shack will be just fine.”
Foster and Fay started gutting and renovating the old eatery into a pizza kitchen in September. While they had hoped to open before the new year, they didn’t quite make the cut-off. Part of the delay was waiting on the pizza oven, a majestic multi-tiered beast purchased new from a builder in Vermont.
For now, the shack will only serve pizza to go (and make Victor deliveries, a true rarity in Teton Valley), but once weather permits there will be outdoor dining on the patio out front. The large stone building next to the shack, known as the Old Dewey House, is being used as the Pinky G’s prep kitchen as well as rental housing.
Foster expects to expand hours soon; right now service is from 4 to 9 p.m. (order online at pinkygs.com) but once the business settles in he’s aiming for 4 to 10 p.m., then noon to 10 p.m. And, when Victor plays host to evening events like Music on Main or shows at the Knotty Pine, Pinky G’s will be open for people looking for a late night slice.