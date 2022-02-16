It’s another gorgeous day as the chairs spin at Grand Targhee. Winds are calm and the snow continues to soften as it gets baked by the rays of brilliant sunshine.
As we step off the Dreamcatcher chair at just shy of 10,000 feet, heads turn as Rob Corum and Ron Murray escort me to the top of Sitting Bull Ridge.
They’re not turning to look us in the eyes, but adjusting their gaze downward. Under our feet are some of the most fascinating shapes they’ve probably seen.
Slideshow Snowboards was started in 2016 by creator/shaper/owner Murray, to create boards that epitomize an often overlooked aspect of snowboarding.
The simplicity of creating a thin, precise line down the mountain’s many groomed slopes.
Of course, the boards are built to also excel in the deep, but on the menu today is a healthy serving of playful piste.
Under my feet I had the 157 808 all-mountain twin and the 175 Groove Grease swallowtail.
Corum rode the 155 Stepping Razor, and Murray rode the 164 808.
I started off with the 808, which is the closest thing Slideshow makes to a ‘traditional’ shape.
Instead of designing it to be more like a normally shaped snowboard, Murray just took those characteristics and made his own interpretation. It has the feel of the enhanced craftsmanship that comes from a smaller operation like Slideshow, but with the approachability of something you’d expect from a bigger brand.
Even though I had my camera pack on, it was easy to feel and manipulate the boards flex. A genuinely fun, playful ride. Soft enough to feel the subtle terrain variations as it’s traveling underfoot but stiff in the right areas to really rail a carve.
“The 808 is the beatmaker,” said Murray, likening it to the instrument that revolutionized popular music from the 1980s onward.
“It’s got energy and pop to it, but can still rail a carve,” said Murray.
After the snow softened just that much more I chose to go with what Murray called the most “out there” board in their line… the 175 Groove Grease. The board stands just a couple inches shorter than myself.
“It’s definitely the Cadillac of the line,” said Murray. “She is a pretty smooth customer.”
The Groove took some adjustments from my riding style, but once the rhythm was found I couldn’t shake the smile from my face.
It is a board, refreshingly, that asked me questions instead of me telling the board what to do as I rode it down the slope.
Even with the very wide base, it was fast to transition from edge to edge. Its very soft flex requires more precision from the rider in a turn, but that work is rewarded with a board that offers a truly unique joy when coming out of a railed carve.
“The name Groove Grease really comes to life when you get the thing up on edge and feel how that turning radius works and how nice, easy, and fast it rides,” said Murray. “It rides shorter than its size and is super maneuverable because of that softer flex.”
The boards are made to Murray’s specs at Sego Manufacturing in Victor and use USA-sourced materials for everything except for the topsheets. Short of cutting the trees, all cores are made from scratch.
The milled poplar gets machined, glued, resawn, and machined again via CNC. They use the same kind of sidewall that is used in race skis. Fiberglass, rubber dampers, and carbon topsheet stringers are also used in board construction.
Slideshow will be hosing a free pop-up shop on Feb. 20 with chances to see the boards, check out a demo board, or for those so inclined, to buy one. The pop-up shop will be held at the Knotty Pine in Victor from 6 to 8 pm.
The Dude(s)
When I first met Murray, his unavoidable, unimitable, and wry sense of humor reminded me of ‘The Dude’ from 1998’s The Big Lebowski.
Unapologetic, but with a sly laugh when appropriate, it is unadulterated fun to share a chair with Murray. Unlike ‘The Dude’ however, you can see in Murray’s eye an obsession with curiosity, as well as intense passion and knowledge of his craft.
Corum, Slideshow’s marketing specialist who also provides feedback to Murray’s designs, is similarly laid back. Still, there is a slight air of intensity about Corum, which stems from a similar passion and drive as Murray.
Slideshow started in 2016 as a side project for Murray and Corum, who have grown the business to an impressive operation.
“It was like a ‘yo bro come and take this board for a ride’ thing to having these boards we’re making and having an inventory,” said Corum.
Corum and Murray met in summer 2015 talking about, you guessed it, snowboards. With plenty of laughs, Murray likened their relationship to a married couple finding their way.
“Rob and I are entering into a new phase, the honeymoon is over,” said Murray with a healthy chuckle. “And now we’re starting to have financial conversations.”
Corum came to Teton Valley originally to instill some change into his life.
“I’d been coming here for a while and just needed to make a change of lifestyle, the pace of life,” said Corum. “And I created my own experience.”
“Rob wanted to be a goat roper,” quipped Murray with another laugh.
After shaking off some laughs at his expense, Corum cut deeper into the heart of his and Murray’s working relationship.
“It’s so great because we’re so passionate about what we’re doing,” said Corum. “It’s what really helped that relationship continue to grow.”
“It’s definitely growing,” Murray concurred.
Murray hired Corum to help with aspects of the brand that he didn’t have the time or the experience for as Slideshow began to grow.
In the beginning, Corum would be a sort of tester for Murray, and then Murray found that Corum had other skills that could help.
“Rob rode some of the earliest ideas and didn’t hate them, and gave me some valuable input early on,” said Murray. ”One of the main reasons I approached him about this idea had to do with his background in snow sports, action sports, and his education in marketing and other aspects.”
At the end of the day, Corum and Murray want to give snowboarders another option when deciding what to value in a snowboard.
“One of our very core principles is creating an experience, realizing an experience that you never had before on a snowboard,” said Corum. “You get a better chance at getting that experience from these style shapes over buying the traditional whatever.”
“The boards ask you some things, but that’s what you get when you’re looking at any piece of art,” said Murray. “We have our own preconceived notions of how and what we did with this and somebody gets on it and interprets these completely different, It’s so cool to watch.”
This sentiment is backed up by Murray’s many processes.
“You rode an idea that I felt from listening to a song,” said Murray. “It’s a different thing than buying some pro’s board cause you like the graphics and the guy does triple corks or whatever.”
“Handcrafted for the carving artist,” added Corum.
Murray was happy to see that I was looking forward to confronting a different style of snowboarding.
“It was a different feeling,” said Murray. “But you realized it will ask some things of you and you got to discover some new things about your skills. Now when you get on the boards you normally ride you’re going to interpret something differently because of what went on today.”
As he finished the last of his parking lot beverage, Corum talked about the importance of understanding style as a moving target.
“Style comes in many different forms, it is fluid, like water,” said Corum. “The exact opposite of static, always moving.”
“You can have style, you can have what somebody would interpret as bad style, and other people see it as good style,” said Corum. “Having style in a turn is the exact same thing as the style in a frontside 7, or a laid out method grab.”