In an unusual and promising decision, the Teton County Joint Housing Authority has granted a recommendation to Teton County, ID in support of MD Nursery’s workforce housing project.
What was out of the ordinary is that the request for the recommendation came not from Teton County, but from the applicant, MD.
The recommendation comes after MD CFO Arno Kruisman had been frustrated by a lack of progress from the county, he told the Housing Authority. Kruisman has been planning the project for “almost two years.” MD and Kruisman need to have a zoning change from its current agricultural/rural residential 2.5 to an R-1 and C-2 zoning district.
“The way they are going about this, they’re taking their time,” said Kruisman. “It’s going to be at least a year before it’s been approved.”
The delay from the county is nothing new for those with development plans, as Teton County is seeing a barrage in subdivision applications. County planners have simply been swamped by the sheer numbers.
While he has lost a bit of patience with the county, Kruisman has noted that the TCJHA has been a pleasure to work with despite the adversity and was pleased to hear they supported the recommendation.
“They really have an uphill battle,” said Kruisman. “The Housing Authority likes what we’re doing and they gave a good recommendation to the commissioners to push us forward.”
According to Kruisman, MD is looking to develop 40 lots on land that lies behind the space MD currently occupies. MD is already the owner of the land, and will have another unique advantage when building it out: in-house labor and equipment.
“We have the land, we have our own excavators, we could do a lot of the work ourselves,” said Kruisman.
Kruisman attested to the quality of the homes in the vision that he and MD have planned.
“They will be nice homes, they will be two stories, a park, and a playground, it will be nice,” said Kruisman. “We have our standards to work to as well. MD is a quality landscaper and we have to live up to our own standards.”
The last thing Kruisman would want is a de-facto mobile home park for his employees. He called on the BOCC to create a solid updated land development code so that employers are not forced into that outcome.
“Make a good plan, allow some affordable houses to be built, and then you can avoid having people putting trailers in their backyard out of desperation. It would look ugly everywhere,” said Kruisman.
While Kruisman received what he was looking for from the JHA, it was not without some considerable deliberation.
The first issue that JHA members grappled with on April 6 was determining if it was appropriate for the JHA to be making recommendations at the behest of developers.
“I have no problem if we’re being asked by the governmental entity to weigh in, but it just seems a little strange that we’re being asked by the applicant,” said JHA commissioner Troy Butzlaff. “That’s where I’m a bit cautious. I would rather not be in a position where the development community is coming to us seeking our recommendation and approval on something, we need to stay above that.”
Housing Authority secretary Doug Self thought that the MD project deserved to be considered a special case, as he thinks the county committed an error by not asking the JHA for a recommendation.
“In this case, I think it was an oversight that they did not send it, certainly regarding a topic that you [the HA] are an authority on. I think you have important input on the restrictions that are put in place throughout the CUP [conditional use permit] and the zone change that they are seeking. I would encourage you to offer your observations,” said Self.
JHA Chair Shawn Hill voiced support for the recommendation, although needed to see certain conditions agreed upon by MD.
“I would say we need a recommendation that the units are deed-restricted or through some other mechanism ensured to be used as employee housing,” said Hill.
Butzlaff agreed, although wanted to be unbiased in the JHA’s approach.
“I would caution us not to take a position that is either for or against the overall project because private development advocacy is not really our role. We can applaud MD Nursery’s efforts to provide workforce housing on-site, because I think that needs to be done for more and more employees being forced out of their living situations,” said Buzlaff.
Commissioner Miles Knowles looked at the recommendation through a different lens by being interested in the precedent the project could represent.
“This is an interesting precedent that may influence other businesses on what they want to do moving forward,” said Knowles.
Kruisman is happy to be taking the lead among area employers.
“I am cool with setting the precedent moving forward. We also have more resources than others might have, and in that case, we have no problems leading the cause,” said Kruisman.
Some conditions will have to be agreed upon by MD before the recommendation goes out. First, MD must agree to a deed restriction that ensures all buildings in the project adhere to housing local workers. Second, MD must also submit the draft deed restriction. MD must also be willing to house employees from other area businesses should vacancies open up.
While the plan may not adhere well to the current county/city comprehensive plans, Hill suggested that housing has become so scare that they would be okay with not following the decade-old county plan.
“It doesn’t necessarily jive with the county and the city’s comprehensive plan to have workforce housing in the cities, but the lasting effects of those policy decisions is when there is affordable housing is proposed and their resources put into affordable housing projects, it goes into the cities. When we do things like the strategic housing supply plan it is building substantial amounts of units in city limits accessible to transit and urban services and all that,” said Hill.
“The real politic of the situation would dictate that in this time of incredibly low inventory we allow some leniency on the workforce and that they don’t necessarily have to be employees,” said Hill.