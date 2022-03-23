Victor business Gravity Graphics, which has 20 years of experience creating Teton Valley’s visual identity, recently acquired Jackson Signs on Highway 89, bucking the trend of Jackson companies expanding onto this side of Teton Pass.
“It felt like a logical step,” Gravity Graphics manager David Kearsley said. “We’ve been in business with Kenny and Cathy [Bradberry, the former owners of Jackson Signs] for ten years. It was always a team atmosphere—we were the vinyl and vehicles, they were the wood.”
Jackson Signs has long been known for its very Teton-specific wood signs with real gold leaf. “It’s such a heritage product,” Kearsley said. “Those wood signs are an art form, as opposed to just turning on a machine.”
The Bradberrys are now part of the Gravity Graphics team. “When we bought Jackson Signs it was David who helped us grow,” Cathy said. “We’ve always had a great working relationship, and now we’re here, learning about the other side of things.”
The Jackson space is now a showroom for Gravity Graphics (the featured item on the floor is a classic Ford pick-up wrapped with a tribute to local veterans, a familiar sight to many in Teton Valley) and Victor is home to the production shop, which includes garage bays, large printers, welding equipment, and a new Swiss-made CNC router.
The acquisition is part of a gradual scaling-up that has happened over the past five years, Kearsley said.
In 2002, Ryan Kearsley started Sign It Now on Cedron Road in Victor to supplement his accounting business. David followed in his father’s career path, working his way through accounting school with a side job as an auto mechanic. David’s sister oversaw the operation until she got married and moved away—that’s when David was brought in as a manager.
“I got the call and had a design appointment with a client the first thing the next morning,” he remembered. That was 2009. He learned the business through trial by fire, and found the best way to be a manager was by hiring people who were more talented and educated than he was, he said. He’s very proud of his 12-person team.
“I can’t do it without them. There’s such a mixture of abilities here, and it makes for great collaboration. When you bring a graphic designer, a fabricator, and an installer to a client meeting, it’s pretty clear that the project is not just hinged on one person,” Kearsley said.
After a few too many customers mistook Sign It Now for a notary service, Kearsley decided to rebrand, and in 2019 the business became Gravity Graphics, to better represent the many services offered in-house.
Kearsley’s priority is to help small business owners become successful in their livelihood. He recognizes that a local entrepreneur may have a very limited budget and is focused on starting or building a business; marketing can feel like an overwhelming afterthought. That’s why Gravity Graphics helps with design and education on brand identity.
“It can be intimidating to start from square one,” he said. “This gives us an awesome opportunity to start at the baseline and teach people what a brand is. Everyone can have a brand that works for them. I just want these small businesses to succeed.”
While Gravity Graphics provides design work, signs of all kinds, banners, stickers, business cards, and apparel, its most striking product may be its vehicle wraps. Initially, the company was doing mostly vinyl signs with cutting machines, but after a trade show visit, Kearsley learned about wraps and the world of large scale printers.
“I was always a gearhead growing up and always liked customizing vehicles,” he said. “It was a real turning point for us to start doing tight, clean wraps that last. Change definitely happened here when we brought in printers. My dad liked to say, ‘This is where dreams come to be produced.’”
On average, Gravity Graphics now does around 100 large vehicle wrap projects a year. The painstaking process ensures that the wrap is protected from the intense local climate; a single full-coverage wrap can take over three weeks, from design to production to installation. (In special circumstances the crew can do it in less time; GMC came from Detroit to the Tetons a few years ago to launch a new vehicle, and Gravity Graphics wrapped the inside and outside of two trailers in two days.)
Sometimes a wrap is the only marketing a business will invest in, and Kearsley believes that having a professional vehicle immediately elevates a company’s credibility.
“You could be a one-man shop, but if you have the pride to display your name on your vehicle, it gives customers a level of trust because you appear to be an established, committed business,” he said. “ In our area, it’s at the gas pumps where the most business cards are given out.”