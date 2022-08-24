D.O.G. and Refuge Taproom both open on Aug. 19

Separated by less than a city block, two new businesses threw open their doors last Friday on Victor’s main drag: D.O.G., the beloved Jackson grab-and-go institution, and Refuge Taproom, a cozy spot to sip a beer.

DSC04569.JPG

Line cooks work the griddle during a busy first day at D.O.G Victor, inside the Mobil gas station.
DSC04577.JPG

Brian Mulvihill pours a pint at Refuge Taproom, a new bar in Victor.