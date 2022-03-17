Sarah Anderson’s husband is not always sure what his wife’s job description entails because being a real estate agent is a moving target—being one of the top brokerages in the valley, well that’s just problem solving says Anderson.
“We hear it all the time—we do that? We don’t ever consider something not the job,” said Anderson.
Tiny but mighty, the all-ladies team at Century 21 Teton Valley is part concierge, part executive assistant, always a full friend.
“I don’t know if it is that we are an all-women team or really just a fundamental belief that we care about people,” said Bonny Etchemendy, co-owner with Anderson. “We are here to service our clients.”
The philosophy is paying off quite literally—the brokerage consistently brings in the highest numbers in Teton Valley.
“Our dollar volume is in part because we do have a large clientele located in Teton Springs,” said Etchemendy.
Etchemendy and Anderson though are not just well versed in Teton Valley, with a combined experience of 60 years on their team of four, but with golf communities as well. Their office has been based in Teton Springs since its inception, but they are also trained in the golf real estate genre specifically.
Up until 2019, the real estate firm was known as All Season Resort Realty, but the transition to Century 21 Teton Valley has provided the bandwidth and the strategic support to take the crew to the next level in their game.
“We now have the capacity to not just provide an individual website for each property but syndicate to 200 websites, manage the diagnostics on those listings—the reporting is for properties of all sizes, small or large, everyone gets access to the most accurate reporting available,” said Anderson.
Century 21’s reputation seems to precede them with most of their business coming from client referrals according to Etchemendy.
“I think it’s that we’re problem solvers, but a big part is that we are so focused on our clients’ having success,” she said.
The client process is at the root of their success, prioritizing learning what a client’s lifestyle is before the property search even begins.
“Clients come with a lot of knowledge—they’re online, they’re looking at Zillow and Trulia so it’s really important to us find out what they know and what they want before we begin pulling listings,” said Anderson.
Success sounds inevitable in such an unprecedented real estate market but for the C21 team—they have been preparing for this market “ready to follow through it to end,” said Anderson.
“If you can’t be open about everything and put it all out on the table with your agent, then you need a new agent,” said Etchemendy.
There’s no doubt it’s a grueling process for both the buyer and seller to make it to closing and an intimate process as well.
“We work as a team and around the client, not around commissions,” Etchemendy explained. “When you hire an agent at another brokerage, you get all four of us to cast a wider net versus working with an agent who works alone. We can bring different ideas, expertise and back each other up.”
The advantages for the buyer are endless with a constant hand on the pulse of technology as it relates to real estate—which can include 3D imaging, drones, staging—but for the buyer, what do the ladies say?
“Be ready to make a move. You can’t express the sense of urgency enough,” said Etchemendy.
Though they have the capacity to go big, their philosophy is entrenched in what they know—and what they know is Teton Valley.
From volunteer ski patrol to the school board to 4H, Etchemendy, Anderson along with Jennifer Blair, Chris Miller, and Alison Ward volunteer their time to Teton Valley—and have even implemented their own fundraising strategies outside of their Tin Cup participation.
“We are donating $21 for every closing starting this year. Last year we donated twenty-one full Thanksgiving meals for families in need that were available for pick up from Broulim’s,” said Etchemendy.
They haven’t decided yet who the nonprofit will be that will receive the $21 donation from each sales transaction, but Etchemendy said they’ll decide as a company who will be this year’s recipient.