If you’ve attended a chili cook-off, Kentucky Derby party, Nordic dinner, academic banquet, ping pong tournament, or film fest in Teton Valley, then you’re probably familiar with the Wildwood Room, the community hub that has hosted local fundraisers, memorials, meals, and all sorts of parties for nearly 20 years.
The building on Lupine Lane in Victor has a spacious gathering room with warm lighting, high ceilings, and a welcoming hearth in the corner. It also contains a commercial kitchen, which is rented out to different culinary operations, and a garage that is home to Alpine Air Coffee Roasting.
Wildwood Room owners Bill and Alice Boney began their catering business, Dining In Catering, in Jackson over 30 years ago, after working as caretakers and cooks for Laurance Rockefeller. When they decided it was time to move across Teton Pass, they used a 400-square-foot outbuilding next to their house as the headquarters for Dining In. Their business quickly outgrew the space, and there was little commercial real estate available in Teton Valley, so the Boneys bought the land on Lupine Lane and financed construction through the Bank of Commerce with help from the Development Company of Rexburg.
“Equipment rental was really behind the curve in Jackson. I used to borrow Snow King’s china, I think there was one set of china for rent in all of Jackson,” Bill remembered. So the couple bought up enough tableware, utensils, and serving supplies to cater large meals.
And the event space?
“We figured we’d add on a room for parties so we didn’t have to always travel,” Boney said about the Wildwood Room. “We just kinda shrugged and thought it made sense. It was definitely an untested idea.”
Alice pointed out that most events at the time were happening at the Teton Teepee, “and we got kind of tired of always having to drive there,” she said.
At the same time, the young nonprofit scene in Teton Valley was beginning to blossom, which proved to be fortuitous; the Wildwood Room became the go-to space for indoor gatherings and fundraisers. It was also a venue for film screenings, live music, company Christmas parties, the occasional wedding, and even memorial services for beloved community members.
On dark Monday nights deep in winter, the Wildwood Room offered a unique and inviting diversion: ping pong. The popular weekly tournaments were the most regular “self-imposed” event the Boneys put on, “the closest thing to running a restaurant,” Bill noted.
The ping pong tables have now been scattered to the winds, he said. Each table found a new home alone; for now, no one is carrying on the large-scale tournament tradition.
Bill’s favorite event may have been the Laff Staff improv shows; he remembers being in the kitchen and hearing the uproarious laughter from 150 audience members. Alice enjoyed the Fitzgerald’s Bicycles St Paddy’s Day party, which brought in a similarly large and boisterous crowd.
Although it sometimes seemed like the guests were having all the fun, the back of house wasn’t a bad place to be. “What really made a gig fun is who we had as a crew,” Bill said. “When we didn’t have to load everything up and take it out and set up, we had a home field advantage. Every single employee we’ve ever had was a blast. We’ve been really lucky.”
Those employees, who numbered around 200 total, could be anyone from a one-timer to people who worked gigs at the Wildwood Room for a decade. “We’d have hundreds of W-2s we had to send out,” Alice laughed. “We’ve definitely had some good ones.”
It had become more challenging in recent years to find the staff to man events, Bill said. “That became our biggest concern and consumed the most energy, between stress and time. It took the fun down a notch.”
Then Covid hit, and a large indoor event space was suddenly not in high demand.
Even this winter, a year and a half after the pandemic began, nonprofits like Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue, the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter, and Teton Valley Trails and Pathways were reluctant to bring back their big annual fundraisers and celebrations.
“The ending of party days at the Wildwood Room coincided with everyone being on the caution train,” Alice said. “It was maybe as good of a transition time as we could have orchestrated.”
They put the building on the market in June of 2021, then didn’t have a moment to even think about it; their summer schedule was full of catering gigs for rescheduled 2020 events as well as 2021 parties. Then a few emails were exchanged between real estate agents, and a buyer was found: Give’r, the Jackson Hole lifestyle and accessory brand, which was looking for room to grow. (Expect more TVN coverage of that move soon.)
The Boneys are excited with the development and pleased to pass the space on to a good group of people. They’re also happy that their commercial kitchen tenants and the coffee roastery will remain in place.
“We’re grateful for all the support from everyone, clients, individuals, tenants,” Alice said. “We’ve had a long, successful run and had a fun time.”
The Boneys have been selling off much of the Wildwood Room tableware, furniture, candelabras, tablecloths, and all manner of catering accessories. Once the property transfer is complete, they’ll be back in their little outbuilding, still catering events, but taking some more time to travel, recreate, and just chill.
“We got lucky with having the chance to do this at the right time, both for us and for the valley,” Bill said. “We’re at just the right age to be able to let go and enjoy.”