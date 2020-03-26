To increase the longevity of the bridge, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin construction on the ID-31 Pine Creek bridge starting today.
“This bridge rehabilitation will entail replacing the bridge expansion joints, re-surfacing of the bridge deck, repairing the storm water drains, improving the erosion control on the bridge embankment, replacing the guardrail at the approaches, improving the bridge approaches and finishing with new pavement,” said ITD Project Manager Eli Robinson, “This project will greatly improve and extend the lifespan of the bridge.”
The Pine Creek bridge construction will begin today and is expected to be completed by late fall.
Drivers can expect traffic delays for the duration of the project. Reduced speed limits will be effect and traffic will be reduced to one-lane with traffic signals in place.
Please remember to pay attention, obey traffic laws and plan your commute accordingly. ITD would like to remind drivers that traffic fines are doubled in work zones. Please check 511.Idaho.gov for current road conditions.
