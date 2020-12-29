Some time on the night of Dec. 24 or early on the morning of Dec. 25, someone slashed all of the plastic panels enclosing the outdoor porch at Grand Teton Brewing Company, reported brewery operations manager Chris Furbacher.
An hour after the business closed at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, Furbacher’s wife Laura came into the taproom to get some beer for dinner that night. The next morning an employee stopped in around 10 a.m. to fill a growler and noticed that all of the paneling had been damaged.
“Initially it looked like wind damage,” Furbacher said. “But there were a couple points where you can see clear knife slashes. It looks like someone slashed it up and then the wind got at it. Unfortunately there are no cameras here.”
The vandalism was reported to the sheriff’s office, and officers agreed that the damage did not appear to have been caused by wind or animals.
“They said they’d keep the investigation open,” Furbacher said. “But unless someone comes forward with a lead, we’ll just be repairing and moving forward. I would be incredibly surprised if someone had a tip.”
Brewery employees had only installed the plastic panels a week prior, along with heaters, in order to provide more comfortable outdoor seating for guests. The taproom is not open to indoor seating.
Furbacher said they plan to replace the panels, which will likely cost around $2,500, and turn the heat back on.
“We are not going to let some individual take this away from us. It’s a bummer we have to put up cameras,” he added. “I know some other businesses do but I didn’t think that would be necessary here.”
Contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 354-2323 with any possible tips on who may have vandalized the brewery.