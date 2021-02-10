On Monday evening city council member Brent Schindler was chosen by his peers to take the seat of Mayor Gloria Hoopes, who passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.
After teaching for 31 years, Hoopes claimed to be retired, but worked constantly to improve and advocate for the small town that she loved. She was first elected in 2011 and served for almost ten years as mayor.
At the Tetonia City Council meeting on Feb. 8, Schindler, the council president, and recently-appointed councilor Ryan Bonilla each put their names forward as mayor. Both professed their wish to continue Hoopes's legacy.
"We're very sad to lose her," Schindler said in his remarks to the council. "She definitely gave her heart and soul to this job over the last ten years."
He said he felt that Hoopes's successor should continue to "protect the unique heritage of Tetonia, to take the unique part that people love and maintain it," while also "recognizing that growth is happening and making sure it's smart."
Schindler added that he felt the mayor should support local businesses and help them flourish, protect residents' constitutional rights, continue hosting successful city events, work with the other cities and counties, explore affordable housing opportunities, take a practical and fair approach to ordinance enforcement, listen to residents, celebrate each other's differences but find unity, and practice fiscal responsibility.
"I love that we've been able to do a lot with a little," he said.
His fellow council members voiced their support of Schindler's two years of experience on council both as an appointed and elected member, over Bonilla's four months. The council voted unanimously in favor of appointing Schindler as mayor.
Schindler will complete Hoopes's term. The city clerk and council members are now collecting the names of residents who are interested in filling Schindler's seat on the council. Contact the clerk at (208) 456-2249 or email clerk@cityoftetonia.com before Feb. 23 for more information.