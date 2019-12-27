The first meeting of the new Boy Scout Troop 185 will be Jan. 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. at St. Francis of the Tetons church in Alta.
This is for boys who are in middle school to age 18 years old who wish to get started in Scouting or continue their Scouting experience.
We plan to meet every Thursday.
Scouting is now open to boys and girls from first grade to 18 years of age, and we are willing to organize groups to support them all as long as there is interest, including enthusiastic adult leaders.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.