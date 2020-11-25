In its second year of recognizing outstanding volunteers, Mountain Bike the Tetons has selected Bob Benedict as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year.
Benedict, a former hospital board member and county commissioner, devotes much of his time to trail work and advocacy. He can be found at almost any volunteer trail day and often goes out on his own to do some polishing, especially on his favorite loop, Corral Creek and Red Creek.
MBT executive director Tony Ferlisi said Benedict was an easy pick for both the trail crew and the board because of his many years of work helping with trail maintenance in the valley and time serving on the MBT trail committee.
“This organization depends so heavily on volunteers, and your name came up without hesitation among a number of people. We’re honored to have you on the team,” Ferlisi said on Nov. 19 as he and MBT board chair Lynne Wolfe presented Benedict with the award.
“I have a good time with those guys and they put up with me,” Benedict said about the paid members of the trail crew. “We’ve made some great progress—the trails have come a long way in 20 years.”
Last year in the first iteration of the award, MBT recognized teen volunteer Quincy Spitzer after she took charge of the nonprofit’s Music on Main Bike Valet service.