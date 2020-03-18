The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is donating an initial $100,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho, a new charitable fund that will provide support for low-income, vulnerable Idahoans, and families affected by the COVID-19 virus.
The COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho was established this week by three Idaho nonprofits -- Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center and United Way of Treasure Valley. The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health's donation to this fund will be dispersed statewide through organizations who work with people affected by the virus, including those enduring economic hardship as a result of lost work. Economically vulnerable people affected by closures of services on which they rely also will benefit from donations to the fund.
“Blue Cross of Idaho is proud to be an Idaho-based company, serving our friends, family and neighbors,” said Charlene Maher, President and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho. “We believe that people matter most and are proud to contribute to the response fund. I encourage other state and community leaders to join us in supporting our fellow Idahoans.”
Donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho can be made online at www.idahocf.org/covid19. Donations will fund grants that are meant to fill gaps not covered by efforts being put in place by public institutions, including cities, the state or federal government.
About the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, Inc., is a nonprofit charitable foundation established in 2001 by Blue Cross of Idaho. The creation of the Foundation stemmed from our desire to improve the health of all Idahoans through wellness and prevention programs. More information is available at www.bcidahofoundation.org.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.