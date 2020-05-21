On the third day of reopening, a visitor was knocked down by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.
Park officials said in a news release that a bison knocked a woman to the ground Wednesday afternoon in the Upper Geyser Basin near Old Faithful.
The release said emergency medical personnel in the park treated her and that she refused transport to a medical facility. The park is still investigating the incident and didn’t provide any other information.
It’s the first bison injury of 2020 in the park. It came on the third day since officials reopened the east and south entrances. The entire park had been closed to visitors for seven weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since Monday, visitors have been able to enter the park from Wyoming and drive to popular sites in the southern half of the park, including Yellowstone Lake, the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and Old Faithful.
Visitors are required to stay 25 yards away from bison and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
