A major winter storm is forecast to hammer East Idaho on New Year’s Day and with the National Weather Service predicting up to a foot of snow to fall in Teton Valley.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Teton Valley starting at 8 p.m. this evening. Total snow accumulations of six to 12
inches could fall and will likely bring gusty winds. Travel could be very difficult with patchy blowing snow.
Anyone thinking about traveling on East Idaho’s roads during the incoming blast of winter weather might want to reconsider those plans.
After Wednesday, lingering snow showers could possibly bring an additional inch or two of snow to East Idaho on Thursday and potentially again on Friday.
But the storm’s biggest impact will be on Wednesday and the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of East Idaho warning the public about the expected New Year’s Day snowfall.
East Idaho’s higher elevations are expected to receive the most snow from the storm. Six to 12 inches of snow could fall on Wednesday on the Island Park, Spencer, Ashton, St. Anthony, Driggs, Victor, Tetonia, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Wayan, Henry, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Lava Hot Springs, Montpelier, Georgetown and Thatcher areas.
Up to 6 inches of snow is forecast to fall on Wednesday on the Malad, Dubois, Paris, St. Charles, Downey, Swanlake, McCammon, Arimo, Inkom, Arbon, Rockland, Preston, Franklin, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls and Ammon areas.
Most of the rest of East Idaho including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Atomic City, American Falls, Aberdeen, Craters of the Moon, Holbrook, Malta, Declo, Albion and Raft River could receive up to 3 inches of snow on Wednesday.
The Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Paul areas are forecast to receive rain and less than an inch of snow.
The storm will create hazardous driving conditions on Wednesday in most of East Idaho and motorists should expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility.
Winds of over 30 mph in East Idaho’s lower elevations and over 40 mph in the mountains will create blowing and drifting snow on Wednesday that will make driving even more dangerous.
Elsewhere in the state, a winter storm watch calling for up to a foot of snow is in effect in the Stanley area of the central Idaho mountains in anticipation of the incoming storm. Winter weather advisories are in effect in the mountains north of Boise and Mountain Home and winter storm watches have been declared in North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in Washington state, Montana, Wyoming and Utah because of the incoming storm.
