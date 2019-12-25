Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently completed its survey of the South Fork of the Snake River fishery and found trout numbers above the 10-year average.
That’s good news for anglers but the survey showed that Fish and Game still has a long way to go before reaching its goals for proportion of native cutthroat trout to non-native rainbow trout in the famed river.
“Our goal is a pretty lofty one, to drop rainbow trout to about 10 percent of the trout, it’s at 44 percent now,” said Brett High, regional Fish and Game fisheries biologist. “I’ve been here since 2007 and been fighting that fight. It’s an ongoing battle, it’s never going to end. If we let off the pedal, then rainbow will come right back. It’s one of those issues that’s going to be continuing as far into the future as I can see.”
High said Idaho anglers have repeatedly asked Fish and Game managers to protect native trout species when possible. The South Fork boasts the largest population of Yellowstone cutthroat in the region, but also has an abundance of the rainbows and brown trout.
To determine the population and percentages, Fish and Game conducted electrofishing surveys last month. The surveys use a mark recapture technique where an initial section of river is electrofished, captured, counted and marked. The fish are put back in and allowed to mix with those that were not captured. Then a second sweep of the same section is done to come up with an estimate of percentages and total amounts.
“We put a small hole in the tail using a hole punch and mark the fish that we catch,” High said. “Not knowing how many fish we’ve missed, we put those marked fish in the river, they mix in with the fish we didn’t catch. That takes about a week. We wait a week for those fish to mix in. Then we come back and electrofish the same stretch for the recapture run. Using some math and knowing how many fish we marked and released, then you can figure out the population estimate.”
The survey estimates trout densities at 4,953 fish per mile. The 10-year average is 4,625 fish per mile.
High said rainbow trout pose two problems for cutthroat: They can crowd out the native fish and they also hybridize with cutthroat because they spawn at roughly the same time.
Fish and Game has a few tactics to reduce the number rainbows in the river. In 2004, bag limits on rainbows were removed and the river was opened to year-round fishing. Anglers were encouraged to keep all rainbows caught. In 2010, the angler incentive program was implemented with Fish and Game tagging some rainbows and hybrids that can be turned in for prizes worth between $50 and $1,000 each.
The latest suppression tactic tried this year was electrofishing trout and removing the rainbows and placing them in area kids ponds.
“We only removed about 6,000 trout but when you figure there are about 90,000 in the river, we still have room for improvement,” High said of the suppression efforts. “Anglers harvested another 6,000, so total we figure there is somewhere between 12,000 and 20,000 fish removed.”
A final tactic Fish and Game is exploring is adjusting river flows to favor cutthroats over rainbows.
“We know that winter flows do affect those fish,” High said. “We’re wondering if maybe there’s a magic point where if you have the winter flows at one spot it’s benefiting cutthroat over rainbows. So we are considering doing a research project on that. It would take a few years of study. We’re considering it right now and pitching it to Bureau of Reclamation.”
